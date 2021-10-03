Motor bike bandits killed after pulling gun on cops

Kaieteur News – The two suspects in the murder of the 19-year-old electrician, Joshua Denny, were shot dead yesterday by police ranks during a stakeout operation along the University of Guyana Access Road, East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

This is according to a statement sent out by the Guyana Police Force last evening. Kaieteur News learnt too, that the ranks conducting the operation were forced to open fire on the suspects identified as David Smith, 21, also known as Burlyn, and Quacy Jupiter, 20, called “Ding Docker”, after they had pulled a gun on them. The Ranks have since recovered that weapon along with another gun both loaded with live ammunitions

The suspects were killed sometime around 17:30Hrs.

Ranks had reportedly picked up their trail in the Cummings Lodge/ Sophia Area. They had initially attempted to escape the ranks but were reportedly cornered along UG Access Road.

Detectives had previously tried to arrest them at a location in Albouystown on Friday, but the bandits managed to elude the ranks.

The detectives however had recovered the motorcycle along with other items of evidential value linking them to the murder of Denny on Thursday.

Denny was fatally shot around 06:15Hrs for his gold chain. Two motorbike bandits had attacked the electrician a corner away from his home located at 2109 Nutmeg Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt.

The teen was at the time rushing around the corner to catch a bus to head to work, when the bandits snatched his gold chain, shot him and rode away.

Ranks had got their first glimpse of the delinquents from a CCTV camera in the area and began trailing since then.

The now dead suspects are no strangers to the law, Jupiter was charged in 2019 for robbery under arms and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. He had even spent two years in jail for the offence.

Meanwhile Smith was charged on May 8, this year for robbery under arms and discharging a loaded firearm. It is believed that he was out on bail.