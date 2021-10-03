Latest update October 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Hicken “pulls up” rank for driving pick-up recklessly

Oct 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Amidst the rush, yesterday, to save records and equipment from the burning Brickdam Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifton Hickens “pulled-up” a rank for driving one of the force’s pick-up trucks in a reckless manner.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken yesterday assisting his colleagues yesterday at the scene of the fire that flattened the Brickdam Police Station.

Hickens was at the time assisting his colleagues at the scene of the fire that destroyed almost all of the buildings in the station’s compound.
Kaieteur News was present when a police pick-up with ranks and a prisoner inside drove off speedily from in front of the station.
The rank drove the vehicle west along Brickdam towards the Stabroek Market Area, but as he was approaching Manget Place, Hickens flogged him down and stopped the vehicle.
He then said to the rank in a loud tone of voice “How many times do I have to tell y’all to stop driving these vehicles like this?”
After pulling-up the rank for driving the force’s pick-up in a reckless manner, there was a brief discussion between them before Hicken allowed him to go.

 

