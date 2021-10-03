Hicken “pulls up” rank for driving pick-up recklessly

Latest update October 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Amidst the rush, yesterday, to save records and equipment from the burning Brickdam Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifton Hickens “pulled-up” a rank for driving one of the force’s pick-up trucks in a reckless manner.
Hickens was at the time assisting his colleagues at the scene of the fire that destroyed almost all of the buildings in the station’s compound.
Kaieteur News was present when a police pick-up with ranks and a prisoner inside drove off speedily from in front of the station.
The rank drove the vehicle west along Brickdam towards the Stabroek Market Area, but as he was approaching Manget Place, Hickens flogged him down and stopped the vehicle.
He then said to the rank in a loud tone of voice “How many times do I have to tell y’all to stop driving these vehicles like this?”
After pulling-up the rank for driving the force’s pick-up in a reckless manner, there was a brief discussion between them before Hicken allowed him to go.
Oct 03, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. told the gathering at the inaugural Guyana Sports Conference which was held at the National Cultural...
Oct 03, 2021
Oct 02, 2021
Oct 02, 2021
Oct 02, 2021
Oct 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – Civil society now has a few appointees on the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).... more
Kaieteur News – The Minister of Finance made an absolutely bizarre statement during a ceremony to launch a project... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The announcement by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that his government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]