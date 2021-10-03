GYSBI looking to increase local content

Latest update October 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2021 News
– To hire 150 locals at upcoming Career Fairs
Kaieteur News – To keep up with Guyana’s rapidly expanding oil and gas sector and the growing labour demands, the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) will be hosting three Career Fairs later this month with the aim of hiring some 150 locals.
GYSBI in a statement said the Career Fair will be held on October 9, at Providence, East Bank Demerara, on October 1; at Uitvlugt, on the West Coast of Demerara, and finally on October 16, at Enmore-Haslington, East Coast Demerara.
The Career Fairs will kick start at 10:00 am and run straight up to 5:00 pm.
GYSBI has already achieved 97% local content, with almost 500 employees on board.
“Our people take pride in their work and understand their impact on the local community,” remarked Rabin Chandarpal, the Government Liaison Officer of GYSBI.
“As one of the largest employers in oil and gas in Guyana, with a 97% local workforce, we are proud to showcase Guyanese talent.”
GYSBI is looking to fill the positions of Warehouse Supervisors, Crane Operators, Operations Assistants, Equipment Mechanics/Technicians, and Fuel Storage and Dispensing Operators. Interested applicants should walk with their resumes, any academic certificates, a copy of a valid form of ID, and one passport photograph.
Only persons with a vaccination card or a negative PCR test from within the last seven days will be allowed entry.
GYSBI is Guyana’s premier Shore Base, supplying a range of integrated services for Guyana’s emerging Oil and Gas industry. The Shore Base supports a range of clients across its 140 acres of development, with highly trained staff, and services compliant to international standards and best practices.
