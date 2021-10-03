Latest update October 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana can also impose sanctions

Oct 03, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff people who bin tek Sputnik V vaccine now vex. Dem hear how America nah accepting dat as yet fuh go in de country. And so dem seh de Americans put sanctions pun dem.
De advisor at de Ministry talk how some people might gat fuh get revaccinated if dem want guh America. And no sooner he seh dat, de PAHO man seh dat is not fair.
But is suh when Uncle Sam like flex it muscles. It bin buy out all dem vaccines and stockpile dem. And nuff poor country couldn’t get. Dat is why Guyana had to go and look fuh Sputnik V and de Chinese vaccine.
But now dat vaccine hesitancy hit Uncle Sam and nuff vaccines leff pun it hand, Uncle Sam trying fuh play nice. It seh it gan donate hundreds of millions of doses to dem countries wah nah gat. Dem boys wan know why it did not donate all along. Why it wait until now dat it own people nah wan tek de vaccine before it doing so?
But Uncle Sam should get a taste of its own medicine. Country like Guyana should not be complaining bout Uncle Sam not allowing entry to persons wah get vaccinated with Sputnik V. If Uncle Sam wan play hard card, Guyana should play de smart card.
Guyana should tell dem dat if dem can’t accept de persons wah vaccinated with Sputnik V, we consider dat as sanctions and we gan sanction dem back. If we can’t guh deh, dem can’t come hay.
Talk half and nah allow bullying!

