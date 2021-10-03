GRA revenue increase, climate emergency, and T&T oil wreckage

Encouraging Events, Disturbing Developments…

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – It is encouraging to read that the GRA revenues increased by 166 percent in the last four years. According to Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia, this was due to “rigid measures” put in force. This means that more money than would have normally been collected went into the public coffers. It also indicates that business entities and individuals were held to tighter standards, and made to pay their fair share of what is due to the national treasury. As is well known, whether it is taxes or duty on goods, citizens the world over, look for ways to game the assessment and collection system. In this regard, Guyana is no exception and when those who owe fairly and squarely are made to honour their obligations, then that can only be good for wider society, and all the things that robust measures and tax collections facilitate. Though there is the belief that corruption – meaning under collection of monies due – is still an issue of concern. There is also some progress made, and this material spike in the GRA’s revenues confirms that some improvements have taken hold. This can only be encouraging and sets the stage for other state agencies to make a start to clean up their act, and deliver what is better for all Guyana.

The second issue of note, and focused on today, is what keeps making the news in concerns about the state of global climate. The world no longer speaks in fractured voices about climate change. In fact, the United Nations Secretary General himself is pounding the pulpit and taking matters to another level, by emphasising that leaders must recognise that the world is now in the middle of a climate emergency. There is a huge difference between climate change and climate emergency. It is encouraging that a world leader of the calibre of UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, could sound the alarm bells, and place this kind of urgency, on a disturbing issue that impacts all of us.

It would be still more encouraging for leaders in the current PPP Government to get on the same page, and with the same zeal. This is about going beyond saying the right things, and actually taking those concrete steps to show that we are also serious, and that we will do our part with the rest of the world to make this planet a livable place.

I must emphasise that this does not mean that Guyana gives up on its newfound oil wealth, and leave all of it in the ground in response. Nobody should be calling for such a radical step. I certainly am not of that mind. I would be encouraged to learn that we manage our production carefully, and that runaway exploring and drilling not become the marching orders. My thinking is that the multiyear gas-to-shore project could be studied, so that we have all that we need to know about feasibility while going slowly (holding off) on any commencement date on such an expensive project that could collide with what the UN Secretary General is calling for, and leave us holding a product that has missed the boat. Though it is doubtful that this position will gain either reception or traction, I still put it on the table for all to digest. It would be very encouraging if the President and Guyana’s leading oilman, the Vice President, would listen and show some signs of adjusting their positions.

Last, I read of the wastage and wreckage that is T&T’s oil and gas industry, and shudder to think that such a terminal could be where we are heading. I have been one of the persistent voices (pens) that have called for more transparency and accountability not just on oil and gas matters, but in every area of our governance. For when we have those two, then citizens can rest a shade more comfortably that their interests are being handled the way they should be, that political and commercial corruptions are more tightly managed, and that the kind of returns due end up with the people.

