Despite rise in COVID-19 cases, emergency measures approves reopening for Brazil/Guyana border

Kaieteur News – Despite a rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, the new national emergency COVID-19 measures have approved the reopening of the Brazil/Guyana border crossing in Lethem.

This is according to information to the newly updated COVID-19 Emergency Measures that have been published in the Official Gazette.

National Emergency COVID-19 measures have allowed for the Lethem Crossing to be opened on Fridays to facilitate the movement of people between Guyana and Brazil.

Further, it is stated that the crossing would remain open on Thursdays only to facilitate the transport of essential goods and services. Apart from these two days, the Takutu Bridge would not be open to traffic.

Notwithstanding, the Emergency measures (No.23) added that, “The Minister of Health may determine any other day and time when the crossing may be opened for any purpose.”

Other travel restrictions mandate that the Moleson Creek crossing between Guyana and Suriname shall be opened three days per week, and the Ministry of Public Works shall determine the days and times when it shall be opened. No flights are permitted to and from Brazil.

Before any person is allowed to enter Guyana, whether by land or sea, that person shall present to the relevant authorities a negative Molecular PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival, along with proof of vaccination.

The measures have been renewed, and will be in effect from October 1, 2021 until October 31, 2021, unless terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Health Minister after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions. The measures come even as Guyana is battling with a spike in cases.

The country has had 32, 292 cases since the first case was reported here in March. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded an increase in the cases; 24,611 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported, and 648 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 21,308,178 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 592,964, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India, and it’s second-deadliest after the United States.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 7-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to less than one fifth of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.