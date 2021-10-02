Woman who paid to have father killed gets death sentence along with hitman

Kaieteur News – Fifty-five-year-old Bibi Nazeela Habiboodean was yesterday handed a death sentence for paying to have her father killed. The hitman, Linden Lewis called “Bullets” also received the same fate for the death of 76-year-old Habiboodean [only name] a businessman of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

Bibi and Lewis were sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Demerara High Court.

During August 2021, the duo had denied the charge which stated that on February 15, 2008, they murdered Habiboodean. They were represented by attorneys-at-law Latchmie Rahamat and Roger Yearwood, while evidence was led by Senior State Counsel Lisa Cave.

After deliberating, the jury returned with unanimous guilty verdicts against both Bibi and Lewis. Even after the verdicts were delivered, the duo still maintained their innocence. Justice Kissoon in handing down the sentence stated that it was made following due consideration of the circumstances of the crime along with the fact that Bibi was motivated by greed to get her father’s assets and hired Lewis to inflict injuries on him.

Habiboodean was the owner of a gas station at Ruby, East Bank Essequibo. He died at the Woodlands Hospital on February 15, 2008, one day after he was badly beaten at his home.

According to reports, in 2016, Bibi had turned herself in at the Leonora Police Station, West Coast Demerara, and had implicated other persons in the murder. The woman had confessed that, along with Lewis, they sat down in her father’s house with five individuals and plotted his death.

Police had previously arrested and charged Bibi and 38-year-old Terry Lewton, of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, but the case was discharged because of insufficient evidence.

However, the lawmen got a real break in the case after Lewis and four others, were detained for the murders of Mohamed Munir, 75, and his wife Bibi Jamila Munir, 69, who were burnt to death in their Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo home.

It was while he was in custody that someone tipped off investigators that Lewis had vital information about Habiboodeen’s death.

Police said that while being interrogated, Lewis admitted to killing Habiboodeen, while complaining that he had never received full payment for the job.

According to what Lewis had told the police, it all began sometime in 2008, when Bibi complained that other relatives had received properties and other assets, while she had received nothing.

The woman had also stated that she wanted the old man’s fuel station, cash he had in a bank, and assets he had in Georgetown. She then contacted an uncle of Lewis and he hired Lewis to kill her father. He was promised $6M, a house, and land.