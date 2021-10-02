U-12 Development ITF COTECC team Tournament Guyana lose to Bermuda to finish fourth

Kaieteur News – Guyana finished fourth among nine teams in U-12 development ITF COTECC Team tournament which concluded yesterday in the Dominican Republic with the usual presentation ceremony not held due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

Guyana defeated Barbados, US Virgin Islands and Haiti while suffering their lone defeat to the Country’s ‘B’ team to book a place in the yesterday’s semi-finals after ending second in their group.

However, they lost to Bermuda yesterday and the Dominican Republic’s team ‘B’ with their ‘A’ team having won this year’s tournament. The host Country was allowed two teams.

In yesterday’s matches Nathan De Nobrega lost 6-0, 6-0 to Bermuda’s Jaden Jones, while the South American pair of De Nobrega and Elwyn Levius lost the doubles 6-2, 6-2 to Tristan Petti and Dexter Snaith.

The pair and their Coach Shelly Daley were busy yesterday trying to get the results of their Covid test before heading for home today. (Sean Devers)