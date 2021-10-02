U-12 Development ITF COTECC team Tournament Guyana lose to Bermuda to finish fourth

Latest update October 2nd, 2021 9:59 AM
Oct 02, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana finished fourth among nine teams in U-12 development ITF COTECC Team tournament which concluded yesterday in the Dominican Republic with the usual presentation ceremony not held due to Covid-19 Pandemic.
Guyana defeated Barbados, US Virgin Islands and Haiti while suffering their lone defeat to the Country’s ‘B’ team to book a place in the yesterday’s semi-finals after ending second in their group.
However, they lost to Bermuda yesterday and the Dominican Republic’s team ‘B’ with their ‘A’ team having won this year’s tournament. The host Country was allowed two teams.
In yesterday’s matches Nathan De Nobrega lost 6-0, 6-0 to Bermuda’s Jaden Jones, while the South American pair of De Nobrega and Elwyn Levius lost the doubles 6-2, 6-2 to Tristan Petti and Dexter Snaith.
The pair and their Coach Shelly Daley were busy yesterday trying to get the results of their Covid test before heading for home today. (Sean Devers)
Oct 02, 2021Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will host its Inaugural Guyana Sports Conference today at the National Cultural Centre from 08:30hrs. A release from the MCY&S...
Oct 02, 2021
Oct 02, 2021
Oct 02, 2021
Oct 02, 2021
Oct 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is an entity named Overseas Friends of the WPA (OFWPA). It is headed by former Secretary to the... more
Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, a decision was taken to establish a National School of Music. Such a school is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]