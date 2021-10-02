Latest update October 2nd, 2021 9:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

U-12 Development ITF COTECC team Tournament Guyana lose to Bermuda to finish fourth

Oct 02, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyana finished fourth among nine teams in U-12 development ITF COTECC Team tournament which concluded yesterday in the Dominican Republic with the usual presentation ceremony not held due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

Coach Shelly Daley is flanked by Elwyn Levius (left) and Nathan De Nobrega in the Dominican Republic yesterday.

Guyana defeated Barbados, US Virgin Islands and Haiti while suffering their lone defeat to the Country’s ‘B’ team to book a place in the yesterday’s semi-finals after ending second in their group.
However, they lost to Bermuda yesterday and the Dominican Republic’s team ‘B’ with their ‘A’ team having won this year’s tournament. The host Country was allowed two teams.

Nathan lost 6/0, 6/0 to Jaden Jones

Guyana lost the doubles to Bermuda

In yesterday’s matches Nathan De Nobrega lost 6-0, 6-0 to Bermuda’s Jaden Jones, while the South American pair of De Nobrega and Elwyn Levius lost the doubles 6-2, 6-2 to Tristan Petti and Dexter Snaith.
The pair and their Coach Shelly Daley were busy yesterday trying to get the results of their Covid test before heading for home today. (Sean Devers)

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports Conference today

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports Conference today

Oct 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will host its Inaugural Guyana Sports Conference today at the National Cultural Centre from 08:30hrs. A release from the MCY&S...
Read More
ExxonMobil & YBG to develop basketball at the community level

ExxonMobil & YBG to develop basketball at...

Oct 02, 2021

U-12 Development ITF COTECC team Tournament Guyana lose to Bermuda to finish fourth

U-12 Development ITF COTECC team Tournament...

Oct 02, 2021

Petra Organization saddened on tragic loss of Joshua Denny

Petra Organization saddened on tragic loss of...

Oct 02, 2021

GFF commiserate with Joshua Denny’s family following his death

GFF commiserate with Joshua Denny’s family...

Oct 02, 2021

Canje, LBI register victories

Canje, LBI register victories

Oct 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • A SCHOOL OF MUSIC

    Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, a decision was taken to establish a National School of Music. Such a school is... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]