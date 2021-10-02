Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports Conference today

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will host its Inaugural Guyana Sports Conference today at the National Cultural Centre from 08:30hrs.

A release from the MCY&S informed that the objectives of this year’s Guyana Sports Conference are:

i. To explain and discuss in greater detail the design of Guyana’s first Sports Academy;

ii. To increase inter-association collaboration; and

iii. To discuss improvement of sports administration and governance.

The conference will bring together the representatives of the various sports associations/federations and will feature an opening address from the Prime Minister, the Honourable Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips MP. There will also be a presentation on the Sports Academy by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honourable Charles S. Ramson MP, which will be launched in the coming weeks.

The design of the conference is panel-discussion driven and will include participation from the representatives of the twelve (12) core sports and the National Sports Commission.

The conference will also serve to continue to fortify the relationship of partnership between the President Ali led Government of Guyana and Sports Federations/Associations.

The programme in its entirety is as follows:

9:00 am – Feature Opening Remarks:

Prime Minister, Honorable Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

9:30 am – Presentation on Sports Academy:

Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles S. Ramson MP

COFFEE BREAK

10:45am -11:30am – Panel 1 Topic:

Governance/Responsibilities, Nurturing Talent and Mindset

• Moderator: Akeem Greene

• Athletics – Athletics Association of Guyana: Aubrey Hutson (President)

• Cricket – Guyana Cricket Board: Bissoondyal Singh (President)

• Squash – Guyana Squash Association: David Fernandes (Vice President)

• National Sports Commission – Mr. Kashif Mohammed (Chairman)

11:35am – 12:20pm – Panel 2 Topic:

Revenue, Sponsorship, and Media

• Moderator: Rawle Toney

• Basketball – Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation: Mike Singh (President)

• Hockey – Guyana Hockey Board: Phillip Fernandes (President)

• Volleyball – Guyana Volleyball Federation: Levi Ned (President)

• National Sports Commission -Chetram Ramdial

LUNCH BREAK

1:30pm -2:15pm – Panel 3 Topic:

Nutrition, Injuries and Psychology

• Moderator: Avenash Ramzan

• Football – Guyana Football Federation: Wayne Forde (President)

• Rugby – Guyana Rugby Football Union: Godfrey Brooms (Public Relationships Officer)

• Tennis – Guyana Tennis Association: Cristy Campbell (President)

• National Sports Commission – Mr. Dellon Davidson (Commissioner)

2:20 -3:05pm – Panel 4 Topic:

Tournaments, Elite Training and International Competition

• Moderator: Franklin Wilson

• Table Tennis – Guyana Table Tennis Association: Godfrey Munro (President)

• Badminton – Guyana Badminton Association: Emilia Ramdhani (Secretary)

• Swimming – Guyana Amateur Swimming Association: Dwayne Scott (President)

• National Sports Commission – Mr. Steve Ninvalle (Director of Sport)