Port Mourant woman remanded for fraudulent misappropriation

Latest update October 2nd, 2021 9:59 AM
Oct 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A thirty-one-year-old Port Mourant woman was on Thursday remanded to prison after facing two counts of fraudulent misappropriation in court.
The defendant, Savitri Pertabnarine, of Lot 160 Train Line, Port Mourant appeared in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where she was not required to plead to the charges read to her.
Savitri was slapped with two charges that were laid under Section 197 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Offenses) Act Chapter 8:01. The charge alleges that the woman committed the act of fraudulent misappropriation of $600,000 the property of Navindra Persaud and $500,000 the property of Ronald Reddie.
As a result, bail was refused and she was remanded to prison. The woman is expected to reappear in court on October 22, 2021.
