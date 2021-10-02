Pitbull without teeth

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem minibus does behave as if dem own de road. Dem does fly pass yuh as if dem is ambulance, pull out from de corna without signalling, run red light as if dem colour blind and stop in de middle ah de road fuh put off passenger.

But is only time with dem. Dem days numbered. As long as more and more people buying car, dem gan gat less people fuh dem minibus and hire car fuh transport and eventually dem hire car gan start wuk short drop and put dem minibus out ah business.

Dem gat wan model ah dem minibus wah dem does call pitbull. Dem boys seh it square like a coffin but it does tapple like if it round. Nuff accident happen in which de slightest hit does cause dem fuh tapple.

And when a bus tapple and yuh deh pun de side wah hit de road surface, yuh does lose yuh limbs like if is butcher shop yuh deh in. Dat is why dem boys seh is nat safe fuh travel in de bus wah does speed and wah liable fuh tapple.

Dem boys wan ask de guvament fuh do a test pun de pitbull bus fuh see whether it stable because dem boys reading too much bout minibus tappling because ah de speeding.

It mek dem boys remember de man from Guyana wah guh America. As soon as he come off de plane he join wan taxi wah does gat metre. After a few minutes he tell de taxi driver how in Guyana dem hire car does drive fast. He tell he how dem American nah know fuh drive fast.

Just den he see one ah dem big buses. He tun to de taxi driver and tell he how in Guyana dem gat minibus and it does move like a bullet train. He seh how de bus in America too slow.

When he reach he hotel, de Guyanese look at de metre and see dat it reading $200 US dollars. He tun to de taxi drive and seh: “How come de metre running suh fast?”

De taxi driver tun to he and seh, “It mek in Guyana.”

Talk half and tell dem minibus fuh slow down!