Petra Organization saddened on tragic loss of Joshua Denny

Kaieteur News – “The Petra Organisation has been saddened by the untimely and vicious death of Mr. Joshua Denny, who on Thursday 30th of September 2021, at approximately 06:00 hrs.while on his way to work had his life snuffed out at the hands of two bandits,” a release from the organisation stated.

“Mr. Joshua Denny’s long lasting relationship with the Petra Organization started in 2012 when he represented the Redeemer Primary and North Georgetown Primary School as a Pee Wee football player in our “Courts U-11 Pee Wee Football Tournament.” Mr. Denny then went on a few years after to represent the Lodge Secondary School participating in our “Milo U-18 Football tournament”, “Guyoil Tradewind Tankers Football league” where his team emerged as the 2019 league champions. Also, and most notably Mr. Joshua Denny was a key and critical member of the Lodge Secondary School team that beat tournament favorites Shiva Boys in the“KFC Goodwill International Secondary School Football Tournament” ensuring that title remained in Guyana.”

“Mr. Joshua Denny has even represented the Camptown Football Club with distinction at the senior level in our “Turbo KO Tournament” and in our “Limacol Football Tournament” to ours and his parents delight. In particular, Mr. Denny’s parents particularly his Mom Ms. Afeah Denny and his sisters would have been present at most if not all the games he participated to see him play.

For us (Petra) we were pleased to see his transition from Pee Wee (Primary) to Secondary Schools and then to the senior level as a disciplined football player. Mr. Denny remained a very focused, disciplined and hardworking youngster. He took his game serious and his academic pursuits also by becoming a gainfully employed electrician. This young man to our mind exemplified what a young person can do to make progress in a society where there are challenges.”

“We therefore cannot begin to imagine how devastating this loss has caused his family and the pain and suffering to the hands of his assailants, we (Petra Organization) would nevertheless and for a long time to come, mourn the loss of JOSHIE with his family, his friends, our Organization, the football fraternity and civil society.

Heartfelt condolences are being expressed to his family, relatives, his school friends and colleague and to those who knew him.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE,” the release from Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organization concluded.