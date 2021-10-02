Latest update October 2nd, 2021 9:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Over 900 Guyanese admitted to Indian University through GOAL Initiative

Oct 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and the Indira Ghandi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) as 922 Guyanese have been admitted to the university.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Guyana, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP, lauded the initiative by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who listened to the needs of the people during the elections campaign.
During his travels, the President noted the people’s need for more opportunities for higher learning, and acknowledged the need for quality tertiary education.
The Minister said the first batch of 922 students from the 10 administrative regions will pursue studies in 25 different programmes. This opportunity, the Minister said, will pave the way for better opportunities and a brighter future for the beneficiaries.
She urged students to perform to the best of their ability.
“When you are educated, no one can take that away from you, it is perhaps the most valuable asset that you will have in your lifetime,” Minister Parag noted.
She pointed out that Guyana is on a transformational cusp and human resources in many areas are necessary at this time.
Minister Parag wished the new students success and offered her assistance should they need it.
The Minister also noted the benefits that Guyana has enjoyed in 22 years of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, where many were trained in various skills.
The Minister said the commitment by IGNOU shows that the special relationship will continue with India.
Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, in his feature address noted that the institution has been accorded A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in India that assesses and accredits higher education institutions.
He noted that interactions between the two agencies began 10 months ago and are now being put in a MOA.
Professor Rao assured learners that they “will gain a lot in terms of the knowledge, requisite skills and exposure which is required for the particular programmes.”
He noted that IGNOU has collaborated with countries around the world and is a popular university.
“Our prime consideration is support services to learners of Guyana, offline as well as online learning,” he said.
The learners will be given all online and offline support needed to successfully complete their programmes with specific requirements.
Head of the GOAL, Professor Jacob Opadeyi said the MOA was long awaited and he looks forward to the partnership and the support the students will enjoy.
IGNOU was established in 1985 and is the world’s largest university with the largest enrollment rate.
The university regularly updates its curriculum to keep up to date with the changing dynamics of learning and has fulfilled its mandate of providing accessible, equitable affordable and quality education for students around the world. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports Conference today

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports Conference today

Oct 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will host its Inaugural Guyana Sports Conference today at the National Cultural Centre from 08:30hrs. A release from the MCY&S...
Read More
ExxonMobil & YBG to develop basketball at the community level

ExxonMobil & YBG to develop basketball at...

Oct 02, 2021

U-12 Development ITF COTECC team Tournament Guyana lose to Bermuda to finish fourth

U-12 Development ITF COTECC team Tournament...

Oct 02, 2021

Petra Organization saddened on tragic loss of Joshua Denny

Petra Organization saddened on tragic loss of...

Oct 02, 2021

GFF commiserate with Joshua Denny’s family following his death

GFF commiserate with Joshua Denny’s family...

Oct 02, 2021

Canje, LBI register victories

Canje, LBI register victories

Oct 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • A SCHOOL OF MUSIC

    Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, a decision was taken to establish a National School of Music. Such a school is... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]