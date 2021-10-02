Govt. targets 30,000+ homes for solar power through IDB, India loans

Kaieteur News – The Government is looking to provide solar powered electricity to more than 30,000 hinterland homes through loans from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of India.

Guyana and India signed an agreement on Wednesday at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, for a line of credit to Guyana totalling US$7.2 million.

Guyana was represented by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, and India was represented by the Indian High Commissioner, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa.

Dr. Singh said the agreement will facilitate the provision of solar power for 30,000 hinterland homes. He thanked the Indian High Commissioner for making the initiative possible.

“On a deeply personal level, to those 30,000 families, delivering electricity to their home for the first time will literally be the single biggest thing that will probably happen to them in an entire generation,” Dr. Singh said.

It might not be the big project on the radar with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, but this project will have a truly transformative impact for 30,000 Guyanese families.”

The signing occurred on the 57th anniversary celebration of Indian Technical Economic Cooperation (ITEC) day. The Line of Credit agreement forms part of the ITEC programme.

ITEC is offered to Guyanese by the Government of India, to develop Guyana’s human resources. The program typically finances education and capacity building programs. Minister Singh said programmes like ITEC play an “extremely important role” in the rapid development of Guyana.

Additionally, the Government is finally advancing a plan to provide solar farms for Bartica and Lethem through the installation of transmission lines.

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is currently seeking bidders from qualified persons to design, supply and install the lines to accommodate solar photovoltaic (PV) plants for Bartica in Region Seven and Lethem in Region Nine.

Bidders have the option to bid for one or both lots.

For Lot One, the works are for the design and procurement of all materials and specialised equipment, and construction of 2.5km of 13.8 kV three-wire (3W) three-phase bare conductor overhead interconnecting transmission line for the solar PV plant at Bartica.

With regard to Lot two, the works are for the design and procurement of all materials and specialised equipment, and construction of 0.5km of 13.8 kV three-wire (3W) three-phase bare conductor overhead interconnecting transmission line for the solar PV plant at Lethem.

The project is being funded in part by the proceeds of a loan from Guyana’s development partner, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), under the Energy Matrix Diversification and Institutional Strengthening of the Department of Energy Project.

The main objective of the programme which costs $10.58M, is to support Guyana’s evolving energy sector by improving the reliability of its electricity supply, investing in sustainable energy solutions, and strengthening the country’s capacity to regulate the oil sector.

The Government is marketing solar projects as a clean alternative to heavily polluting fossil fuels. The President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has promised that the Government will provide more than 500 MW of new power to residential and commercial/industrial users. The administration intends to operationalise the controversial Amaila Falls hydro power project as well, and is looking for a partner to start developing the project in 2022. The Prime Minister’s Office, in a notice said, government wants the project operationalised by 2025.

Furthermore, the Government is also looking to have ExxonMobil start work on the gas-to-energy project, which is expected to pipe natural gas from the Liza Phase One project offshore, to an onshore plant.

A recent release from the Department of Public Information states “Government sees energy as key to Guyana’s economic growth, and for an improved quality of life for all Guyanese. It has therefore committed to ensuring affordable, stable and reliable energy is delivered to households and businesses across the country.”