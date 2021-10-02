ExxonMobil & YBG to develop basketball at the community level

Kaieteur News – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Academy is a “Community Partnership” which seeks to provide an alternative in the interim for core student-athletes ages 13 – 19 years-old, who have been without structure for almost two years, to train and play safely.

“Through the ExxonMobil Community Partnership, YBG will be allowed to continue its good and firstly it will allow access to expand the YBG Academy in several communities”, YBG’s Co-Director, Rayad Boyce stated during the press conference at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) yesterday.

ExxonMobil Guyana has partnered with YBG in the past supporting league competitions and investing in the community and this time around their partnership with YBG will offer support to the sport as a vehicle for transformation; educational intervention and support for student-athletes; and Leadership and Community empowerment.

Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil Guyana, said they are extremely happy to renew their partnership for the “outstanding work” since YBG is not just teaching Basketball but also life skills.

“This is a great way to learn and a fun way, but remember that you are learning more than just how to play with the ball”, Routledge told the participants at the CASH that is located on Homestretch Avenue.

The initiative is also supported by G-Boat, California Guyana Basketball Foundation, and the National Sports Commission.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, applauded YBG for their efforts in developing the sport from the nursery level since he noted, the “youths are the future”.

YBG has developed a process of identifying central hubs which are then cleaned and sanitised, and resourced with equipment, administrator, coaches, and a roster of student-athletes within their zone/region.