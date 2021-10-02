Latest update October 2nd, 2021 9:59 AM

Elderly man found dead in Linden apartment

Oct 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 71-year-old man was found dead in his Linden apartment on Thursday around 11:30hrs by his neighbours. According to police, Dennis Harold Dey of Lot 207, Wisrock Housing Scheme, Linden was living in an apartment owned by Vanessa Phillips.
Kaieteur News learnt that on Thursday, another tenant of the said location was complaining about the stench emanating from Dey’s apartment. She sent her 13-year-old son to make checks. Upon doing so, the teen discovered a body lying motionless on the ground.
Subsequently, police were summoned and upon arrival, examined the body and found no marks of violence. Thereafter, the body was escorted to the McKenzie Hospital Complex where it was examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.
It is alleged that Dey was suffering from hypertension and prostate cancer. The body was later transported to the Pensioners Funeral Parlour Mortuary where it is awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).
A probe into the circumstances of his death has been launched.

