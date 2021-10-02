Driver beaten, robbed by bandits in Goed Fortuin

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old man was last evening beaten and robbed by two bandits at Goed Fortuin Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD). At 19:45hrs, the victim was driving a car in the area when he noticed two men on a bicycle. One of the men shouted at him saying, “Who is you coming through this area?”

The driver claimed that he continued driving as he was on his way to pick up a family member. However, the suspects started to follow him on their bicycle. One of the bandits then hit the victim’s vehicle with his hand, causing the driver to stop the car. As he exited the vehicle, the other bandit threw the bicycle at him. They then approached the driver and kicked and cuffed him about his body. He was then relieved of a cell phone valued at $45,000, one transition lens glasses valued at $45,000, and $10,000 in cash.

The bandits then made good their escape in an unknown direction. The matter was reported and the driver was advised to seek medical attention at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH). Several checks were made in the area for the two men. Those efforts, however, proved to be futile. The police confirmed with this newspaper that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.