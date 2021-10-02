COVID-19 claims lives of six more persons

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that six more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 792.

The country’s latest fatalities are that of four unvaccinated persons, a fully vaccinated person and another whose vaccination status is unknown.

The fatalities are that of three women: a 49-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), a 74-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and a 58-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of three men: an 85-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), a 45-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 57-year-old from Region Four.

According to the Health Ministry, all six persons died over a five-day period (September 26 to 30), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry within the last 24-hour period recorded 228 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,055.

Presently, there are 30 persons who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 142 persons in institutional isolation, 3,651 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 27,440 persons who tested positive have recovered.

