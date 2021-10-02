Corentyne man released on bail for beating brother to death

Latest update October 2nd, 2021 9:59 AM
Oct 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Deodat Dhurup, the man who had beaten his brother to death was on Thursday granted bail in the sum of $250,000 at the Springlands Magistrate Court.
The resident of No.72 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and was charged with manslaughter committed on Lakeram Dhurup of the same address.
The accused was unrepresented in court and was not required to plead to the charge. He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of $250,000 with the condition that his passport is lodged and that he reports to the Springlands Police Station every Friday at 9:00 am.
The accused was arrested on Monday for reportedly beating his brother to death with a two by four piece of wood on Sunday night. He has since admitted to committing the act. He had told police that he and his brother were arguing and it escalated into a physical fight. He said the deceased choked him and he retaliated by picking up the wood and dealing several blows to his brother’s head, back and arms until he was unconscious.
After failed attempts to revive him, the deceased was rushed to Springlands Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem conducted on the body of the deceased revealed that he died of shock with cerebral and cerebellar haemorrhage and a ruptured aneurysm.
