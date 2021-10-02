Latest update October 2nd, 2021 9:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Corentyne man released on bail for beating brother to death

Oct 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Deodat Dhurup, the man who had beaten his brother to death was on Thursday granted bail in the sum of $250,000 at the Springlands Magistrate Court.

The resident of No.72 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and was charged with manslaughter committed on Lakeram Dhurup of the same address.

The accused was unrepresented in court and was not required to plead to the charge. He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of $250,000 with the condition that his passport is lodged and that he reports to the Springlands Police Station every Friday at 9:00 am.

The accused was arrested on Monday for reportedly beating his brother to death with a two by four piece of wood on Sunday night. He has since admitted to committing the act. He had told police that he and his brother were arguing and it escalated into a physical fight. He said the deceased choked him and he retaliated by picking up the wood and dealing several blows to his brother’s head, back and arms until he was unconscious.

After failed attempts to revive him, the deceased was rushed to Springlands Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem conducted on the body of the deceased revealed that he died of shock with cerebral and cerebellar haemorrhage and a ruptured aneurysm.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports Conference today

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports Conference today

Oct 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will host its Inaugural Guyana Sports Conference today at the National Cultural Centre from 08:30hrs. A release from the MCY&S...
Read More
ExxonMobil & YBG to develop basketball at the community level

ExxonMobil & YBG to develop basketball at...

Oct 02, 2021

U-12 Development ITF COTECC team Tournament Guyana lose to Bermuda to finish fourth

U-12 Development ITF COTECC team Tournament...

Oct 02, 2021

Petra Organization saddened on tragic loss of Joshua Denny

Petra Organization saddened on tragic loss of...

Oct 02, 2021

GFF commiserate with Joshua Denny’s family following his death

GFF commiserate with Joshua Denny’s family...

Oct 02, 2021

Canje, LBI register victories

Canje, LBI register victories

Oct 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • A SCHOOL OF MUSIC

    Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, a decision was taken to establish a National School of Music. Such a school is... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]