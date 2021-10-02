Corentyne businessman beaten, robbed by armed bandits

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an alleged robbery under arms, committed on a 60-year-old businessman of Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that an identifiable male and an unknown male, armed with handguns entered the premises of the elderly man sometime around 19:18 hrs on Thursday. This was shortly after the man closed his business place for the day and had gone home with an undisclosed amount of cash, along with other items.

It is alleged by the victim that as he arrived home and exited his motor van to open his gate, the two men confronted him and whipped out their guns from their pants waist. They then demanded that he hand over all that he had in his possession but the victim hesitated. This angered the men and they dealt him several lashes to his head and face with their guns. One of the men held on to the victim while the other removed the bag with cash from the van following which they made good their escape.

The businessman subsequently filed a report and was escorted to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty. He was treated and sent away. Police are investigating the matter and have since launched a search for the two men.

The items stolen include an undisclosed amount of cash, two Samsung Galaxy tablets valued at $100,000, one Bluetooth Automatic box valued at $60,000, a quantity of Digicel & GT&T Phone cards for which the value is unknown and several personal documents.