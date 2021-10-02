Breaking News!! Brickdam Police Station destroyed by fire

Latest update October 2nd, 2021 9:59 AM
Oct 02, 2021 News
It was chaos this morning after fire erupted at the Brickdam Police Station destroying a number of buildings in the compound.
The fire reportedly started sometime around 11:14hrs in the upper flat of a building situated next to the lock-ups.
A policeman, who was there at the time, recalled seeing thick smoke emanating from that part of the police station.
An alarm was raised and contact was made with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). Within minutes, Kaieteur News was told, the flames began to spread.
At the scene it was chaotic as some ranks stationed there were hurriedly trying to save documents. Others were seen removing weapons, ammunition and equipment.
One rank even fainted as well as others rushed to save vehicles in the compound.
So far this newspaper was informed that there are no injuries and that everyone, including prisoners who were in the lock-ups, were evacuated safely and are accounted for.
