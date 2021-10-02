Body of second victim in boat mishap found

Kaieteur News – The remains of the second victim, a pensioner 68, who had drowned in Wednesday’s boat mishap floated yesterday not too far away from where the first victim was found.

Wednesday’s boat tragedy took place in the rapids of the Quarawak Falls, located in the Essequibo River, in the vicinity of Chinese Landing, Region Eight.

Losing their lives as result of the tragedy were 53-year-old businessman, Darmindra Dean of Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine and the pensioner, Roach Leo of Fairview Village, Region Eight.

Dean’s remains were recovered on Thursday around 14:00hrs but Leo’s body was fished of the river around 08:00hrs.

Kaieteur News had reported that the tragedy that took their lives occurred around 13:30hrs on Wednesday, some 22 miles downstream from the Kurupukari Crossing.

Dean, the owner of the boat, had a business at Chinese Landing and had left earlier that day to supply some fishermen with ice. It was while dropping off the ice that he met Leo who had been fishing in the river with his son and son-in-law in the river for nearly a month.

Leo’s relative said that Leo was recently laid off from his job as a security guard and decided to “ketch his hand” by making a trip away from home to fish. After spending one month there, they decided to head home and while waiting for transportation, Damindra who was acquainted with Leo offered him a free drop to Chinese Landing.

The plan was, according to the relative, to take a next boat from there to Fairview.

Those plans never became a reality for Leo. Just minutes away from reaching their destination, the aluminum boat powered by a 15HP outboard engine in which they were travelling capsized amidst the rapids. While the other passengers made it to safety, both Leo and Dean went under and failed to resurface.

The Toshao of Fairview, Bradford Allicock, related that survivors had told him that a wave from the rapids had knocked the boat over after its engine reportedly sucked air. They reported that the captain was steering the vessel through the rapids up the falls when the motor accidently tilted up.