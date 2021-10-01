“Weed hustler” captured after jumping into Demerara River

Kaieteur News – An alleged “weed hustler” who tried to escape police officers on Wednesday by plunging into the Demerara River was eventually nabbed while hiding in some bushes close to the riverbank.

The man identified as a 29-year-old resident of Anna Catherina located on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) had jumped into the river around 07:30hrs.

According to a police report, patrol ranks travelling in a pick-up had spotted the man walking along the Craig Public Road, East Bank of Demerara (EBD), carrying a black haversack.

When he saw the ranks, the man reportedly began acting a suspicious manner, which caught the ranks’ attention. As result, they drove up to him and stopped but before they could utter a word, the man started to run.

He reportedly ran towards the Demerara River and plunged in. The ranks gave chase and after surveilling the area where he had jumped in for some time, they eventually found him hiding in some bushes close to the riverbank.

This time he did not try to escape, but allowed the officers to search him. They reportedly found nothing on him. However, close by to where he was hiding they found a yellow plastic bag containing a substance they suspected to be marijuana.

The alleged “weed hustler” was arrested and taken to the Golden Grove Police Station where he remains in custody.