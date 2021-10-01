UG opens this month end for new semester

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana located at Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, will be opening on October 25, 2021, for new and continuing students.

According to a press release, UG will be opening in a blended format for the academic year 2021/2022. There will be a virtual orientation for new students set for October 18 to 22, 2021.

However, approximately 65% of the University’s classes will remain online for the first semester from October 2021 to January 2022 due to prevailing COVID-19 conditions as well as major building works arising from the recent extreme weather conditions. The remaining 35%, mostly consisting of laboratory and field exercises, are expected to be blended and face-to-face delivered at the various campuses for specific courses or parts of some courses only in this first semester, October 2021 to January 2022. Students will be notified directly of their schedules as well as the safety measures they are expected to comply with if any of their courses are to be held face-to-face. The Schedules will also be posted on Faculty websites.

New students already fully or conditionally accepted to the University for the new year should have received communication with links to the sessions from their prospective Departments and Faculties as well as from the University’s Registry. Students will receive emails directly with the necessary login information to register.

The orientation sessions are aimed at providing a step-by-step introduction to all of the systems, policies, personnel, and resources that students need to navigate the University. This will be particularly important for students to start their classes seamlessly on the first day of their sessions. This also will address program-related queries and concerns and provide the necessary support and guidance to students to ensure their time at the University is smooth, enriching and fulfilling as far as possible.

The orientation process is an onboarding exercise whereby students are also introduced to the rules, regulations, and lecturers, specific processes, given a tour of the physical and online classrooms, how to read and calculate their grade point average (GPA) and academic profiles. In addition, they will also be made aware of the special services and opportunities available to them during and after their studies.