Two drown after boat capsizes near Chinese Landing

Kaieteur News – A businessman and a pensioner have reportedly drowned on Wednesday, after an aluminum boat powered by a 15Hp outboard engine capsized in the rapids of the Quarawak Falls, located in the Essequibo River in the vicinity of Chinese Landing, Region Eight.

The boat mishap took place around 1:30Hrs some 22 miles downstream from the Kurupukari Crossing.

Losing their lives as a result of the mishap are Roach Leo, 68, of Fairview, an indigenous village located in the area, and a 53-year-old-businessman, Darmindra Dean of Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine

Kaieteur News learned that the boat was at the time transporting goods and passengers to a location along the Essequibo River when tragedy struck.

The Toushao of Fairview, Bradford Allicock, related that survivors had related that a wave from the rapids had knocked the boat over after its engine reportedly sucked air. They reported that the captain was steering the vessel through the rapids up the falls when the motor accidently tilted up.

Without power to propel the boat through the rapids at that moment, a wave struck them and knocked the boat over. The captain along with others managed to swim to safety but Dean and Leo went under and failed to surface.

Region Eight ranks formed a search party to look for the men’s bodies. So far, they located Dean’s remains yesterday around 14:00Hrs stuck in some vegetation on the right side of the River. Up to press time, they were still searching the area to locate Leo’s body.