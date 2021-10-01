Timeless marvels – if only we had leaders like them

Kaieteur News – They crest on remarkable waves of physical energy that leaves everyone else applauding, gasping in wonderment. On every occasion that there is delivery of the astonishing, there comes the reminder that age doesn’t matter as much for some. It is the heart inside, the mind that energises, and the determination harnessed towards giving of one’s best, with what is best for as many as can be. Call them timeless marvels, or whatever; but who are these people, these illuminating figures, that tell us there is no limit, when we bend will and spirit to give honestly of ourselves? Our leading politicians should take a page from their book, if only to learn how they could function at those elevated levels that would benefit all Guyana.

First, there is James Anderson of England, a now awe-inspiring cricketing legend. How does he do it for team and country, this tireless workhorse still practicing his trade at the highest levels, and at the unforgiving age of 39 grizzled years? This is a man for cricketing quieter pastures, but there he is operating with honest backbreaking toil in the furnaces of test for Queen and country. He can’t be beat, will not be bested, in what he brings to the spotless table of unselfish effort. If only our political leaders, especially those in today’s groundbreaking challenging Guyanese new frontier, were cut of the same honourable cloth, of giving their all in products of inspirational leadership, we could have a different world, and not the one that is so slack and sluggish, so sickening with leadership twistedness and shabbiness. They are giving, but for no one, other than themselves.

Next, there is Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Portugal, who at 36 defies the odds and time and the cruel wear and tear on body and mind from football fields all over. Lesser competitors are left in the dust, younger legs crawl to catch up. How does he do it? From where does the unconquerable spirit of this frail looking figure in a football uniform come? It is about giving all for the team, for those who trust and believe, for every dollar earned, and which really does not matter. Again, what are our own political players giving to citizens, but a load of lies on oil, and so many other woeful things that bring us down?

Last, there is that ageless wonder from Down Under, Mary Hanna. The now 66-year-old Australian equestrian competed in more than a handful of Olympics and though she never took home a medal, she has awed and inspired for the yeoman efforts she has put into craft and comportment on the lush lawns of more than a handful of Olympic and World Cup arenas. The message again is that age does not matter, only a particular kind of fibre as makeup, deep physical, mental, and moral drivers dedicated to being the best at what one’s calling is in this life. It starts with a firmly set compass to principled achievement, with neither tricks nor evasions delivered on private and public things.

We could use some citizens and strivers like this trio, whether younger or older, male or female, from the world of sport, or those of politics, religion, academia, and public service. In fact, public service for the greater good for the greatest many is what these sometimes puny, sometimes grand, endeavours are all about, and no more.

When we examine many in this splendidly blessed land, there are those who lose their senses over treasures, lose their hair from corruptions distorting their minds and tangling their tongues, before three score years are over. Any strengths that they may have had disappear due to selfishness, maliciousness, and dirtiness. Our political leaders stand on top the heap. They take whatever they want, give nothing in return. They betray expectations, sabotage national potential, disappoint those who dream. If only we had leaders in this country of a different calibre. That is, in the high offices of this society expending honest effort, so that Guyana could be a better place, and all Guyanese better for it. We look not for saints, only principled workers at the helm to uplift with honest deeds.