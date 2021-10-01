Three more unvaccinated persons die of COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that three more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. Because of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 786.

The latest fatalities the Ministry reported are those of an unvaccinated woman and two unvaccinated men.

The fatalities are a 74-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 68-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 69-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini).

According to the Ministry, all three persons died over a four-day period (September 26 to 29), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry reported that during the last 24-hour period, 189 new infections were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,827.

Presently there are 32 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 140 persons in institutional isolation, 3,839 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 27,030 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.