Three more unvaccinated persons die of COVID-19

Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that three more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. Because of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 786.
The latest fatalities the Ministry reported are those of an unvaccinated woman and two unvaccinated men.
The fatalities are a 74-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 68-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 69-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini).
According to the Ministry, all three persons died over a four-day period (September 26 to 29), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry reported that during the last 24-hour period, 189 new infections were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,827.
Presently there are 32 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 140 persons in institutional isolation, 3,839 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 27,030 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
Oct 01, 2021Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket...
Oct 01, 2021
Oct 01, 2021
Oct 01, 2021
Oct 01, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are three important questions in politics over the past 10 years that cry out for scholarly treatment.... more
Dear International Financial Institutions, Kaieteur News – Your support for Guyana’s development is contingent on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]