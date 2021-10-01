Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three more unvaccinated persons die of COVID-19

Oct 01, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that three more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. Because of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 786.
The latest fatalities the Ministry reported are those of an unvaccinated woman and two unvaccinated men.
The fatalities are a 74-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 68-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 69-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini).
According to the Ministry, all three persons died over a four-day period (September 26 to 29), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry reported that during the last 24-hour period, 189 new infections were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,827.
Presently there are 32 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 140 persons in institutional isolation, 3,839 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 27,030 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Oct 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket...
Read More
Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder of Scholarship Recipient, Joshua Denny

Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder...

Oct 01, 2021

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today; ended qualifying in 2nd despite first loss

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today;...

Oct 01, 2021

GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project to be completed in three weeks

GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project...

Oct 01, 2021

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40 T20 title

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40...

Oct 01, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]