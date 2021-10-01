Police hunting man who posted ex-girlfriend’s nudes on TikTok

Kaieteur News – Members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) are hunting for an Albouystown man, who allegedly posted a series of nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend on TikTok.

According to the police, the suspect was in a relationship with a 21-year-old female, and during the relationship, the woman had sent nude photos and videos of herself from her cellular phone to the suspect’s cellular phone.

The woman told the police that during the early part of September 2021, the suspect accused her of being unfaithful and as such, she opted to end the relationship with him. However, despite the fact that the suspect accused the woman of being unfaithful, the suspect refused to end the relationship and he threatened to post all of her nude photos and videos on social media.

Kaieteur News understands that on September 27, 2021, while the woman was checking through videos on the social media platform, TikTok, she came across a video with several nude photos of herself. The woman reported that the explicit photos that were on TikTok were posted on the suspect’s profile.

The woman then reported the matter to the Leonora Police Station and an investigation was launched into the matter.

The offence that the suspect reportedly committed is using a computer system to humiliate or harass a person. This offence falls under the Cybercrime Act.

Cybercrime is the use of a computer to carry out illegal acts. Cybercrimes are usually done with the use of the internet and the different instruments that it has available. Some Cybercrime offences in Guyana are: illegal access to a computer system, child pornography, offences against the State, publication or transmission of images of private parts of a person and using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, humiliate, etc., a person.

According to the Cybercrime Act, “Using a computer to publish or transmit computer data that is obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious or indecent with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to another person.”

The law outlines that, “A person who commits an offence under this section is liable – (a) on summary conviction to a fine of five million dollars and imprisonment for three years; and (b) on conviction on indictment to a fine of ten million.”