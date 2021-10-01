Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder of Scholarship Recipient, Joshua Denny

Kaieteur News – He was one of the six Scholarship Recipients and was also in the first batch of two when it was launched back in 2015 when the Pele FC Alumni hosted a football tournament t GFC to commemorate its 45th Anniversary.

A young and promising life was senselessly snuffed out yesterday morning when gunmen robbed and shot 19 year-old Joshua Denny whilst on his way to work. The news of Denny’s sudden demise a few doors away from his Festival City, North Ruimveldt home, rocked the football fraternity here and the Diaspora.

Executive members of the Pele FC Alumni were left dumfounded when they received the news of the former Camptown Football Club player, Dennis Carrington explained.

“We were really shocked to learn of Joshua’s passing as he was still benefitting as a scholarship awardee who was attending electrical classes in the evening at the Guyana Industrial Training Centre, Woolford Avenue.”

It was on his way to work yesterday morning that he met his demise at the hands of criminal elements that robbed him of his gold chain and wrestled with him to take his cell phone but he put up a fight.

Carringtom recalled that back in 2015 at the GFC young Denny was with his mom Afreya Denny who is a popular food vendor around football tournaments and was giving her a tough time.

“So my colleague, Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton went downstairs and had a chat with him {Joshua} with a view of having him be obedient to his mother; it was from that conversation that Pele Alumni and Joshua’s family got closer and we commenced assisting him as he became one of the scholarship awardees.”

Young Denny, the only son for his mom along with three sisters one of whom is a national player, Angel Denny, would have attended all the programmes that the Pele Alumni hosted in Guyana aimed at empowering youths beyond the realms of football whilst local Coordinator, David Gomes kept a close tab on Denny and the other scholarship recipients to ensure that they keep the focus.“We are really saddened at what has happened and we extend sincere condolences to his mom, dad, siblings and their entire family at this time of bereavement. No one expect that life would unfold in this obtuse manner but we pray that God will give them all the comfort needed to ride these tough waves.”

Joshua Denny was very conscious of his abilities and when he realised that he was not going to excel they way he wanted to in academics, took the decision, in consultation with the Pele Alumni to pursue an electrical career at GITC.

He was determined to succeed in life as he gradually understood where his calling was.

The other scholarship awardees are Josiah King, Isaiah Layne, Sara Matthias, Reshana Bishop and Shoran James. They all are assisted on a monthly basis.