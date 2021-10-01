Missing pensioner found dead in Enterprise Backdam

Kaieteur News – A missing pensioner, 68, was yesterday found dead in the Enterprise Cane Field Backdam located on the East Coast Demerara (ECD). The dead man was identified as Hardat Mangru of Enterprise. Mangru’s partially decomposed remains were found around 12:00Hrs.

The bus driver had been missing for more than three days now. According to police, his relatives decided to file a missing person’s report on Tuesday. Yesterday, the search for the missing man came to an abrupt end when he was found dead in the backdam.

Crime scene experts have reported that no visible marks of violence were seen on his corpse. An investigation has since been launched to determine circumstances surrounding his demise.