Missing pensioner found dead in Enterprise Backdam

Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A missing pensioner, 68, was yesterday found dead in the Enterprise Cane Field Backdam located on the East Coast Demerara (ECD). The dead man was identified as Hardat Mangru of Enterprise. Mangru’s partially decomposed remains were found around 12:00Hrs.
The bus driver had been missing for more than three days now. According to police, his relatives decided to file a missing person’s report on Tuesday. Yesterday, the search for the missing man came to an abrupt end when he was found dead in the backdam.
Crime scene experts have reported that no visible marks of violence were seen on his corpse. An investigation has since been launched to determine circumstances surrounding his demise.
Oct 01, 2021Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket...
Kaieteur News – There are three important questions in politics over the past 10 years that cry out for scholarly treatment.... more
Dear International Financial Institutions, Kaieteur News – Your support for Guyana’s development is contingent on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
