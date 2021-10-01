Man acquitted of rape charges, found guilty of assault

Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Bhola Bhagwandin known as ‘Buddy,’ was yesterday acquitted of two counts of rape, but was found guilty of assaulting the woman he was accused of raping.
Bhagwandin was on trial in the Demerara High Court before Justice, Jo-Ann Barlow, and a 12-member jury.
He had denied the two counts of rape charge, which alleged that on September 2, 2019, in the County of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with the woman.
He had also pleaded not guilty to the third charge, which stated that on the same date and location, he assaulted the said woman thereby causing her actual bodily harm.
After deliberating, the jury returned with a unanimous not guilty verdict on the two counts of rape, and a guilty verdict on the assault charge.
The State was represented by Prosecutor, Sarah Martin, and the accused was represented by Attorney-at-law, Teriq Mohammed. Bhagwandin will remain on bail until his sentencing hearing on October 20, 2021, and he was ordered to stay150ft. away from the victim.
According to the facts of the charge, the woman was at the back of her yard on the day in question when Bhagwandin came into her yard. It was stated that the accused then began holding the woman’s breast and her hand, and as such, she told him not to do that.
The facts further stated that, the accused started to hit her with his hand in her back and belly and started cuffing her. The woman had also related to the police that the accused picked up a piece of wood from her backyard, and started to beat her all over her body – her hand, foot, and back.
It was alleged that after beating the woman, Bhagwandin allegedly committed two forms of sexual penetration on the woman. The matter was reported and Bhagwandin was later slapped with three charges.
