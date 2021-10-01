If you are not at work, you will not be paid – AG

Kaieteur News – Following concerns that were raised in relation to the salaries of unvaccinated workers who are being denied entry to their place of work after they fail to produce a negative PCR test, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, on Tuesday night said, “If you are not coming to work, you have not earned those wages and you will not be paid.”

During his weekly program, “Issues in the news” the AG stated that the issue concerning the salary of those who are unvaccinated, without a negative PCR test, makes no sense, and have no basis in law.

According to the Minister, workers have been claiming that when their employers deduct money from their salaries their rights are being violated under the termination of employment act. “The Act says that you can be sanctioned and one of those sanctions can be a deduction of your wages. Now there is no deduction in your wages, you are not coming to work, wages is something that is earned,” Minister Nandlall further noted.

The AG explained that if there is a conflict between the COVID-19 guidelines and any other law, the COVID-19 guidelines would prevail due to the fact that it is later in time.

Moreover, Kaieteur News had reported that in light of the statements that persons have been making contending that the government is infringing on their individual rights, the AG had explained during a previous program that public health and public good prevails over individual rights.

“In relation to COVID-19 public health measures which are being taken under the public health ordinance or legislation are valid. The fundamental rights of an individual must bend and bow to the importance of public health and the public good,” Minister Nandlall had said.

The Minister also explained, “Individual rights and freedom are not absolute, but must be curtailed, so that the public’s good and the rights and freedom of others are respected.” He further noted that the public health of the citizens of a society are of paramount importance and must prevail over individual rights.

According to the Minister, every individual has the freedom to move as he or she may wish, but noted that if that individual wishes to enter a particular building, they must observe the rules governing entry of that building. “If the rule says that you must produce a vaccine card and you don’t have the vaccine card, well, too bad,” the AG added.