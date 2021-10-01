Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Oct 01, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket Club in the 2021 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 20-overs semi-final Regular Season competition match at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough, Toronto.
Leguan Warriors were the eventual champions in the Consolation category beating Three Counties by 24 runs at the same venue last Sunday when they collided in the final. In that grand finale, the right-handed hard-hitting middle-order batsman Hassan contributed a useful 46.

Salim Hassan

“I am happy to be on the winning team this year; I think we played competitive cricket and was not surprised we would have come out on top,” Hassan, who was born in Wakenaam, related.
Hassan said he is looking for greater success. “Definitely, I will continue to play the game I love representing Appalo Cricket Club that features in the Etobicoke Cricket League tournament, I am looking forward to continue scoring heavily” he declared.
Hassan also scored three centuries before this but in the USA where he first started playing professionally. He migrated to Canada several years ago but was not actively involved in the sport until last year.
Meanwhile, the OSCL will stage a fixture between All-Stars and winners Mercenary also at Ashtonbee and a large number of Guyanese softball players are expected to be on show. Mercenary are the champions side having disposed of Canadian Legends.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Oct 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket...
Read More
Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder of Scholarship Recipient, Joshua Denny

Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder...

Oct 01, 2021

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today; ended qualifying in 2nd despite first loss

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today;...

Oct 01, 2021

GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project to be completed in three weeks

GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project...

Oct 01, 2021

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40 T20 title

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40...

Oct 01, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]