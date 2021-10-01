Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket Club in the 2021 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 20-overs semi-final Regular Season competition match at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough, Toronto.

Leguan Warriors were the eventual champions in the Consolation category beating Three Counties by 24 runs at the same venue last Sunday when they collided in the final. In that grand finale, the right-handed hard-hitting middle-order batsman Hassan contributed a useful 46.

“I am happy to be on the winning team this year; I think we played competitive cricket and was not surprised we would have come out on top,” Hassan, who was born in Wakenaam, related.

Hassan said he is looking for greater success. “Definitely, I will continue to play the game I love representing Appalo Cricket Club that features in the Etobicoke Cricket League tournament, I am looking forward to continue scoring heavily” he declared.

Hassan also scored three centuries before this but in the USA where he first started playing professionally. He migrated to Canada several years ago but was not actively involved in the sport until last year.

Meanwhile, the OSCL will stage a fixture between All-Stars and winners Mercenary also at Ashtonbee and a large number of Guyanese softball players are expected to be on show. Mercenary are the champions side having disposed of Canadian Legends.