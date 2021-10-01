Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today; ended qualifying in 2nd despite first loss

Oct 01, 2021 Sports

ITF/COTECC U-12 Development Team Tournament

Today in the Dominican Republic, Guyana’s Boys U-12 Lawn Tennis team will vie for the runners of spot when the ITF/COTECC U-12 Development Team Tournament concludes with matches in the main draw.

Elwyn Levius (left) of Guyana beat Ethan Warner.

Guyanese Nathan DeNobrega (right) defeated Johnsley Bazanne.

The Guyanese arrived in the Dominican Republic for the tournament which began on Sunday last and had played unbeaten until yesterday. Team Guyana which finished the qualifying round in the second position despite yesterday’s losses, are in a group of five with the other countries, Barbados, Haiti, Dominican Republic ‘B’ Team and the United States Virgin Islands.
Guyana suffered its first loss when they went down to the Dominican Republic’s ‘B’ Tteam after beating all the other teams in their group. The tournament is being played in Davis Cup format with each Nation playing two Singles and a Doubles and Guyana lost 2-nil yesterday losing both their singles and doubles matches.
This is second time Guyana boys has qualified the main draw in 2017 in Trinidad while the girls qualified in Trinidad in 2019. In the first round Guyana defeated Barbados 3-0, with Elwyn Levius beating Ethan Warner while Nathan De Nobrega beat Johnsley Bazanne 6-2, 6-1 in two of the more exciting matches. The host country has two teams and will compete for the first spot (Sean Devers)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Oct 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket...
Read More
Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder of Scholarship Recipient, Joshua Denny

Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder...

Oct 01, 2021

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today; ended qualifying in 2nd despite first loss

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today;...

Oct 01, 2021

GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project to be completed in three weeks

GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project...

Oct 01, 2021

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40 T20 title

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40...

Oct 01, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]