Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today; ended qualifying in 2nd despite first loss

Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2021 Sports
ITF/COTECC U-12 Development Team Tournament
Today in the Dominican Republic, Guyana’s Boys U-12 Lawn Tennis team will vie for the runners of spot when the ITF/COTECC U-12 Development Team Tournament concludes with matches in the main draw.
The Guyanese arrived in the Dominican Republic for the tournament which began on Sunday last and had played unbeaten until yesterday. Team Guyana which finished the qualifying round in the second position despite yesterday’s losses, are in a group of five with the other countries, Barbados, Haiti, Dominican Republic ‘B’ Team and the United States Virgin Islands.
Guyana suffered its first loss when they went down to the Dominican Republic’s ‘B’ Tteam after beating all the other teams in their group. The tournament is being played in Davis Cup format with each Nation playing two Singles and a Doubles and Guyana lost 2-nil yesterday losing both their singles and doubles matches.
This is second time Guyana boys has qualified the main draw in 2017 in Trinidad while the girls qualified in Trinidad in 2019. In the first round Guyana defeated Barbados 3-0, with Elwyn Levius beating Ethan Warner while Nathan De Nobrega beat Johnsley Bazanne 6-2, 6-1 in two of the more exciting matches. The host country has two teams and will compete for the first spot (Sean Devers)
