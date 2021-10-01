Guy-lines come back!

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – De call come from wan old-timer. He tell dem boys how “Guy-lines come back!”

Dem boys thought he was joking because dem boys know we done pass dem days.

Nuff awe young people nah know bout standing in lines fuh hours. Dem nah even want join a line in de supermarket.

Dem boys does still grimace bout dem times when yuh had to line up fuh essential items, including cooking oil and cooking gas. Some times yuh does just pass and see a line and join it, and den ask wat it fuh.

Dem boys remember de time when yuh use to have to line up overnight fuh get lil gasoline fuh yuh half-dead motorcar. De lines used to be long, and when it reach the junction, it does tun de corna.

Some people use to sleep overnight in dem car because dem de want hold dem space in de line. But looking back pon dem days, things bin hard but people bin nice. Dem used to mek jokes, talk dem politicians name and lookout fuh wan another. Nuff men and women meet people in de lines and dem come friends.

But dem had some people who used to hoard items, including gasoline. One day, dem boys went by a friend and ask fuh use he toilet. Inside de toilet dem boys see four five-gallon bottles full with gasoline. If dem boys did strike a match in dat toilet dere woulda bin wan explosion. Dem boys did frighten fuh even pass lil wind.

So when dem boys hear dat Guy-lines back, dem boys had to ask, wah de people lining up fuh? De old-timer seh is fuh de Sputnik V second dose. Now dis is one line wah dem boys welcome.

Talk half and go and tek yuh second dose!