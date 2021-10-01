Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh
Kaieteur News – De call come from wan old-timer. He tell dem boys how “Guy-lines come back!”
Dem boys thought he was joking because dem boys know we done pass dem days.
Nuff awe young people nah know bout standing in lines fuh hours. Dem nah even want join a line in de supermarket.
Dem boys does still grimace bout dem times when yuh had to line up fuh essential items, including cooking oil and cooking gas. Some times yuh does just pass and see a line and join it, and den ask wat it fuh.
Dem boys remember de time when yuh use to have to line up overnight fuh get lil gasoline fuh yuh half-dead motorcar. De lines used to be long, and when it reach the junction, it does tun de corna.
Some people use to sleep overnight in dem car because dem de want hold dem space in de line. But looking back pon dem days, things bin hard but people bin nice. Dem used to mek jokes, talk dem politicians name and lookout fuh wan another. Nuff men and women meet people in de lines and dem come friends.
But dem had some people who used to hoard items, including gasoline. One day, dem boys went by a friend and ask fuh use he toilet. Inside de toilet dem boys see four five-gallon bottles full with gasoline. If dem boys did strike a match in dat toilet dere woulda bin wan explosion. Dem boys did frighten fuh even pass lil wind.
So when dem boys hear dat Guy-lines back, dem boys had to ask, wah de people lining up fuh? De old-timer seh is fuh de Sputnik V second dose. Now dis is one line wah dem boys welcome.
Talk half and go and tek yuh second dose!
Oct 01, 2021Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket...
Oct 01, 2021
Oct 01, 2021
Oct 01, 2021
Oct 01, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are three important questions in politics over the past 10 years that cry out for scholarly treatment.... more
Dear International Financial Institutions, Kaieteur News – Your support for Guyana’s development is contingent on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]