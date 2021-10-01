GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project to be completed in three weeks

Kaieteur News – With football not being able to return to any level of competitiveness owing to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, the Guyana Football Federation has been forging ahead with a number of construction projects which will enhance the quality of on field play when normalcy is restored.

The Federation has also been, through its Regional Members Associations (RMA), forging ahead with the start of the Academy Training Centre’s which will be the hub/foundation of player’s development from the Under-11 to 20 levels.

On Sunday last, in a fan out of a few ongoing projects, GFF President, Wayne Forde visited the Changing Room Facility for players and officials being constructed at the Vryman’s Erven Ground, New Amsterdam. This facility is similar to the one being done at the Ann’s Grove Community Ground and is expected to be completed in another three weeks time.

This ground will be the home for football in the Ancient County as the GFF was able to sign a 30-year lease with the Mayor and Town Council of Berbice in 2017 and the first phase of development of that facility is the ongoing project which is being funded by the FIFA 2020 Covid-19 Grant for Women’s Football Development.

Forde reminded that the GFF is investing in female friendly facilities which seek to address the lack of proper facilities (dressing & wash room) at venues across Guyana that encourages more females to attend and play football.

“We will be making these investments in at least one venue in each of our Regional Associations over the next couple of years that is equipped with the basic amenities for female football. We believe that that will have a huge impact on girls and women’s participation in the game.”

Forde expressed pleasure at the progress of works being undertaken by Team Wanted Construction under the guidance of Project Engineer, Mr. Samuel Holder.

Like the Ann’s Grove project, construction would have been hampered by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and the extended rainy season but the principals are pushing ahead and capitalising on the current sunny weather.

Berbice FA President Sherwin Forde who accompanied the GFF President and Executive Member Dion Inniss on the visit said that his Association would have been working beyond the call of duty to ensure the project is successfully completed and at a high standard.

“This facility will mean a lot to the people in Berbice, we have long been waiting for something of this magnitude so that we can take the sport another level. The facilities that we would have been using around our Association is much more open and we needed facility where the people of Berbice can feel comfortable, the players can feel comfortable, the officials can feel comfortable. So having this here, I personally think it’s a great initiative and would be a great asset to the people of Berbice.”

Forde also disclosed that the players and fans are all excited to see the completion of the facility and subsequently, the ground being upgraded for competition and play.

