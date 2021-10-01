Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Electrician, 19, shot dead for gold chain

Oct 01, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old electrician, Joshua Denny, of 2109 Nutmeg Street, Festival City, South Ruimveldt, was killed around the corner from his home while on his way to work. According to police, the incident occurred at Nutmeg Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt around 06:15hrs on Thursday.
Kaieteur News learnt that Denny, while rushing around the corner to catch a bus to go to work, was confronted by two men on a motorbike who snatched his chain, shot him and rode away.
Denny’s sister related that yesterday morning, shortly after he left for work, she was told he was shot. After hearing about the incident she rushed to the scene, where she found him lying on the ground. While there he was saying, “I was shot and robbed, and I wouldn’t make it.”
Dennys family was able to recover his cell phone and working bag and other items which he had in his possession at the time. The family expressed their grief while stated that Denny had only celebrated his birthday a few weeks back and currently has a child on the way.
According to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Publication Relations Officer Chelauna Providence, Denny arrived at the hospital in an unconscious state; shortly after, his heart stopped while he was being treated.
Denny leaves behind his family, friends and pregnant girlfriend to mourn his passing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Oct 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket...
Read More
Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder of Scholarship Recipient, Joshua Denny

Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder...

Oct 01, 2021

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today; ended qualifying in 2nd despite first loss

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today;...

Oct 01, 2021

GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project to be completed in three weeks

GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project...

Oct 01, 2021

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40 T20 title

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40...

Oct 01, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]