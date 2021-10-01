Electrician, 19, shot dead for gold chain

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old electrician, Joshua Denny, of 2109 Nutmeg Street, Festival City, South Ruimveldt, was killed around the corner from his home while on his way to work. According to police, the incident occurred at Nutmeg Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt around 06:15hrs on Thursday.

Kaieteur News learnt that Denny, while rushing around the corner to catch a bus to go to work, was confronted by two men on a motorbike who snatched his chain, shot him and rode away.

Denny’s sister related that yesterday morning, shortly after he left for work, she was told he was shot. After hearing about the incident she rushed to the scene, where she found him lying on the ground. While there he was saying, “I was shot and robbed, and I wouldn’t make it.”

Dennys family was able to recover his cell phone and working bag and other items which he had in his possession at the time. The family expressed their grief while stated that Denny had only celebrated his birthday a few weeks back and currently has a child on the way.

According to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Publication Relations Officer Chelauna Providence, Denny arrived at the hospital in an unconscious state; shortly after, his heart stopped while he was being treated.

Denny leaves behind his family, friends and pregnant girlfriend to mourn his passing.