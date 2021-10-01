Charlestown house destroyed by fire

Kaieteur News – Fire destroyed the upper flat of a two-storied concrete and wooden building, Lot 43 Broad and Russell Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown, on Wednesday evening. Firefighters were able to control the blaze.

Rudolph Gravesande, the property owner who lives in the bottom flat of the building, said he was standing on the pavement when a child alerted him that his house was on fire.

“When I reverse back to the yard, I look up and I see the bedroom on fire,” Gravesande said.

Gravesande alerted his neighbours and they all hurried to help rescue valuables and other household items from the bottom flat of the building. When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, around 18:54 hrs, the blaze had already been contained, but Broad Street was littered with the household items and appliances that were saved from the building,

Gravesande noted that nothing from the upper flat was saved. His tenant, a man with a disability, who was not in the building at the time of the fire, occupies the upper flat.

The Divisional Officer-in-Charge of Operations at the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), Haimchandra Persaud, told reporters at the scene that firefighters had not yet been able to determine the cause of the fire. Persaud further stated that the fire report was made at 18:29 hrs., and that three fire tenders responded immediately, therefore, the blaze did not spread to the bottom flat nor to the wooden buildings in close proximity.

“I would want to compliment my ranks for the job well done,” Persaud said.

Persaud also indicted that Guyana is currently experiencing a drier season and as such, he cautioned all persons to be more conscious of their actions so that they can prevent such disastrous occurrences.