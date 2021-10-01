Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40 T20 title

Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Canadian Legends defeated Warriors Cricket Club by 54 runs to win the 2021 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Division One Over-40, 20-overs final on Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough, Toronto.
The legends tallied up a sufficient 152-8 from the allotment of 20-overs while Warriors only responded with 98 all out off 16-overs. Canada-based Guyanese Kris Vernom led the way with a solid 41 for the Legends.
He got contribution from Imran Ali who made 26 while former Guyana and West Indies youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon also made 16. Avinash Singh claimed two wickets for 19 runs from his maximum of three overs.
When Warriors batted, opener Mike Kadir hit a fighting 24 while Singh returned with the bat to make 19. Their innings went into turmoil once the consistent Mark Moosai (03) and the prized wicket of Rovendra Mandolall (03) departed in quick succession leaving them tottering at 14-2 in the fourth over.
Andy Narayan finished with outstanding bowling figures of 3-16 from three overs while skipper Wally Bacchus supported with 2-23 off three overs. There was one wicket apiece for Bobby Parasnauth and Imran Ali. Vernom was named player-of-the-match and he took home a trophy. The winning side also collected a trophy.
Oct 01, 2021Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket...
Oct 01, 2021
Oct 01, 2021
Oct 01, 2021
Oct 01, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are three important questions in politics over the past 10 years that cry out for scholarly treatment.... more
Dear International Financial Institutions, Kaieteur News – Your support for Guyana’s development is contingent on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]