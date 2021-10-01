Latest update October 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40 T20 title

Oct 01, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Canadian Legends defeated Warriors Cricket Club by 54 runs to win the 2021 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Division One Over-40, 20-overs final on Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough, Toronto.

Canadian Legends team strike a pose after the victory.

The legends tallied up a sufficient 152-8 from the allotment of 20-overs while Warriors only responded with 98 all out off 16-overs. Canada-based Guyanese Kris Vernom led the way with a solid 41 for the Legends.
He got contribution from Imran Ali who made 26 while former Guyana and West Indies youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon also made 16. Avinash Singh claimed two wickets for 19 runs from his maximum of three overs.
When Warriors batted, opener Mike Kadir hit a fighting 24 while Singh returned with the bat to make 19. Their innings went into turmoil once the consistent Mark Moosai (03) and the prized wicket of Rovendra Mandolall (03) departed in quick succession leaving them tottering at 14-2 in the fourth over.
Andy Narayan finished with outstanding bowling figures of 3-16 from three overs while skipper Wally Bacchus supported with 2-23 off three overs. There was one wicket apiece for Bobby Parasnauth and Imran Ali. Vernom was named player-of-the-match and he took home a trophy. The winning side also collected a trophy.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Guyanese Hassan delighted with century in Canada

Oct 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U-15 player Salim Hassan has expressed delight with his century (105) which enabled his team Leguan Warriors to a convincing 83-run win over Miss Phoebe Cricket...
Read More
Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder of Scholarship Recipient, Joshua Denny

Pele FC Alumni saddened by the senseless murder...

Oct 01, 2021

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today; ended qualifying in 2nd despite first loss

Guyana to compete for the runner-up spot today;...

Oct 01, 2021

GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project to be completed in three weeks

GFF/Vryman’s Erven Ground Dressing Room Project...

Oct 01, 2021

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40 T20 title

Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40...

Oct 01, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]