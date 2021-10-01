Canadian Legends claim OMSCC Division One Over-40 T20 title

Kaieteur News – Canadian Legends defeated Warriors Cricket Club by 54 runs to win the 2021 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Division One Over-40, 20-overs final on Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough, Toronto.

The legends tallied up a sufficient 152-8 from the allotment of 20-overs while Warriors only responded with 98 all out off 16-overs. Canada-based Guyanese Kris Vernom led the way with a solid 41 for the Legends.

He got contribution from Imran Ali who made 26 while former Guyana and West Indies youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon also made 16. Avinash Singh claimed two wickets for 19 runs from his maximum of three overs.

When Warriors batted, opener Mike Kadir hit a fighting 24 while Singh returned with the bat to make 19. Their innings went into turmoil once the consistent Mark Moosai (03) and the prized wicket of Rovendra Mandolall (03) departed in quick succession leaving them tottering at 14-2 in the fourth over.

Andy Narayan finished with outstanding bowling figures of 3-16 from three overs while skipper Wally Bacchus supported with 2-23 off three overs. There was one wicket apiece for Bobby Parasnauth and Imran Ali. Vernom was named player-of-the-match and he took home a trophy. The winning side also collected a trophy.