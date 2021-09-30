The death of Imran Khan: A loss to multi-racial politics

Kaieteur News – It is literally a joy when an African Guyanese join the PPP and an Indian the PNC. There can only be one winner when that happens – Guyana. For too long, these parties have consisted of one-dimensional ethnic leadership, meaning that the dominant decision-maker came from one of the two major race groups.

The PPP always had an Indian leader with its hierarchy consisting of more Indians than Africans. The same with the PNC. But under an aging Cheddi Jagan, there was a greater input, and at a crucial level in the PPP, of African Guyanese than in the PNC with Indians. Dr. Roger Luncheon had enormous power both in the PPP and in the Jagan presidency than perhaps any other Indian. Luncheon carried over his power into the Janet Jagan presidency.

An African with huge power in the PPP’s war room was Clement Rohee. Only Dr. and Mrs. Jagan could have overruled Rohee. I don’t know if Rohee has described his clout in the PPP’s leadership in his autobiography which has just been published. I chose not to buy it because it is too costly, something that Rohee ought to correct.

The exceptional Rohee/Luncheon motif in the PPP is a rich piece of history that has not been elaborated on but certainly needs to be highlighted. If you do not like the PPP the facts of history cannot be erased by your hatred. The fact is two African Guyanese had power in the PPP at a particular period that was only dwarfed by Cheddi and Janet Jagan. During the Jagdeo presidency, Donald Ramotar was in charge of the PPP but in both the PPP and the Jagdeo presidency, Luncheon was number two.

This has never happened in the PNC even under Forbes Burnham. Burnham appointed two high profile Indians – Ranji Chandisingh and Vincent Teekah – to sit at the apex of the PNC but it was more window-dressing than substantial authority. Even if Burnham was sincere about empowering both men, the PNC leaders did not submit themselves to the authority of Chandisingh. I knew from my praxis that both men did not have the corresponding authority that Rohee and Luncheon possessed.

It could only help to dilute the ethnic image of the PPP and PNC when members of other race groups join and make their way to the top. I don’t care if you accuse me of pro-PPP bias. I have none but if you see it that way I couldn’t be bothered. But I believe the rise of African Guyanese with formidable power in the PPP is more possible than in the PNC. The PNC has a disturbing trend in its DNA that needs reflecting on as a matter of exigency. Back to Imran.

I didn’t know Imran that well. I campaigned hectically for the AFC in the 2015 election but our path hardly crossed. The little knowledge I had of him instructed me that he was a decent man that hardly possessed the curse of unswerving sycophancy, one of the worst traits in civilised humans.

I could remember Imran for two things. One is that he asked me to be a Chronicle columnist after the 2015 elections. I declined because I knew what was coming from the AFC leaders. It was the only lengthy conversation I ever had with him. We sat down by the parapet in front of the AFC’s office and we talked about shaping an independent state media. It was then he made the suggestion.

The second one was when I hauled him over the coal for an AFC press release in which I was annoyed with him over an accusation against me that was wrongly based. Imran’s reaction to my anger told me he was a decent human and not a party drunk.

Raphael Trotman in a press meeting in February 2017 announced that President Granger on his own had appointed three AFC leaders to ministers out of his own generosity – Trotman himself, Dominic Gaskin and Noel Holder. I merely responded to that announcement with an analytical column.

The AFC’s press release was worded terribly and accused me of mischief. How could it have been when I was merely doing what all columnists do? I spoke to Imran and displayed my annoyance. He told me he understood how I felt but he did not word the press release and he can be quoted publicly as saying so. I did quote him. He left the AFC and was squarely in the PNC camp, a decision that was logical given the way he was treated by the AFC (more on that later). His public falling out with Ramjattan and accusations against Ramjattan were shocking. Rest in peace!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)