Pandit arrested for raping teen at religious function

Sep 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a pandit of a Region Six community for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old boy. According to police, the incident occurred in Region Six at a religious function on September 24, last.
It is alleged that the suspect used his religious standing to gain the confidence of the boy’s family while at a religious function. According to reports, he had dismissed the family members before committing the act. The matter was then reported and the man was arrested. Investigations are ongoing.
