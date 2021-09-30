Ministry inks $1.3B contracts to construct St. Rose’s High and Yarrowkabra Secondary

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday September 28, 2021, two contracts were signed for the construction of the St. Rose’s High School in Georgetown and the Yarrowkabra Secondary School on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Both projects, according to a statement issued by the Education Ministry, had gone through the tendering process and the contract to construct the St. Rose’s High School was awarded to Shandong Degian International. The project is scheduled to last 19 months with a defects period of one year. The school will be constructed at a cost of $515M. It will have a three-storey building, a separate sanitary block, modern classrooms, a canteen block, all modern data facilities, laboratories and a lift. It will have the capacity to accommodate 350 to 400 students.

The contract for the construction of the Yarrowkabra Secondary School was awarded to R. Bassoo and Sons and is scheduled to be completed in 18 months with a similar defects period of one year. That school will be constructed at a cost of $790M. The school will have nine buildings complete with the requisite laboratories, designated space for industrial arts, a main lecture hall and other auxiliary buildings. This school will be able to accommodate 800 students.

Each project has a consultancy firm attached. Kalitech Inc. is the consultancy firm on the St. Rose’s High School project, while Vikab Engineering will be working with the Yarrowkabra Secondary School project.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, during the signing ceremony reminded the contractors that the projects they are about to begin will benefit generations of students. She said that it is important that they complete each school on time so that the children can benefit from all that these modern schools will offer.

She said too that the Ministry of Education and the Government of Guyana have a strict posture with contractors as it relates to the completion of projects according to contract. She said that unreasonable delays will not be tolerated as was seen in other situations whereby contracts were ended when contractors failed to deliver.

Minister Manickchand said that she is looking forward to the schools being completed so that their doors can be opened, and students receive the high level of education that they all deserve.