Master Max Massiah receives more international accolades

Guyanese Founder & Chief Instructor of MAXIDO ADULT Self-Defense System, Master Max Massiah, recently received 2 certificates of accreditation from the Supreme Sokeship Council, & The Universal Martial Arts Hall-Of-Fame.

The 60 year old, who has been practising Martial Arts for 49 years now, received a certificate of *Rank (9th Degree Black belt), *Title (“Grandmaster” & “Soke” – meaning Head of Family/Teacher of Teachers), and the MAXIDO Self-Defense System is now added/registered/recognised along with established World systems such as JiuJitsu, Tae Kwon-do, Hapkido, Kyokushin, Capoeira, etc, thereby placing Guyana on the World-systems map.

One certificate reads : SUPREME SOKESHIP COUNCIL, the Elite in Martial Arts, in collaboration with the Universal Martial Arts Hall-Of-Fame, Grand Master, Head of Founders, Head Families, Sokeship Council.

Certificate of Recognition.

“Name: Grandmaster Verney “Max” Massiah. Title/rank: Soke /9th Degree Black belt. Art/Discipline: MAXIDO ADULT Delf-Defence. “Herewith let it be known that the holder of this Certificate is an authentic and registered member of the above Council, who has been accredited, approved, and registered having given tenable proof and evidence to validate and establish his right and true claim to the above area/discipline, he is therefore appointed & designated as such by this Council. This document of recognition is hereby issued according to the by-laws of the Supreme Sokeship Council.”

MAXIDO was founded by Master Max in September of 2017, and has taught over 300 students between Guyana & the USA, rapidly gaining growth, recognition, and respect, for its highly unique method of devastating, effective defense responses, which has a strict focus on DISLOCATION & BREAKAGE of an aggressor’s limbs in under four seconds.

The system attracts business-owners, professionals, females, elderly, weakened, law-enforcement, and security personnel.

Due to the severity of the defence responses, it is strictly an adult system, ages 20 – 90, and is also not a sports or competition system.

Master Max was delighted to speak of the joy the students has expressed of the recognition & growth of the system, and the mere fact a Guyanese system has found its place among the Elite in the World, with many claiming it is definitely among the top 3 in the World, in the “Self-Defence” area.

Due to the Covid restrictions, the regular training has been put on a hold, while personalised advanced training classes that last four weeks are being conducted.

The 9th Degree Black belt Grandmaster is now Guyana’s only 6-time Hall-Of-Famer. Master Max noted to this publication that he is positive, if more persons (especially females & elderly) were to learn MAXIDO Self-Defence, a lot of thugs & bullies would be made to retire from their ungodly & evil-minded ways.

Master Massiah can be contacted on 592-609-8132.