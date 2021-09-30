IDB Invest partners with GBTI to boost its trade finance programme

Latest update September 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, has incorporated Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) into its Trade Finance Facilitation Programme (TFFP) through a guarantee and funding facility. GBTI is regarded as Guyana’s largest indigenous bank actively providing financing and other banking services to the country’s productive sectors.

A photo of the GBTI Team physically signing at the GBTI’s Kingston office

This partnership will support GBTI as it diversifies its network of correspondent banks to offer trade products to more small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and clients in Guyana, the bank announced yesterday.
The deal, it revealed too, reinforces the commitment of IDB Invest and GBTI to create a hub for investment and trade for the nation and the region while creating opportunities for the communities.
The programme will expand support to existing industries, and new and emerging businesses in sustaining productivity and job creation, which is beneficial given the current macroeconomic situation with COVID-19.

A photo of the virtual meeting

Through this programme with IDB Invest, GBTI will be able to increase its foreign trade products to its SME clients, adjusting its menu of products to the current context of client demands. It will also support GBTI’s activities to cater to the growing financial needs of the private sector and support key business linkages in the growing demand for goods and services.
This deal is expected to contribute to two United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8) and Reduction of Inequalities (SDG 10).

 

