House Speaker meets with IPU Secretary General in Geneva

Kaieteur News – Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, MP, recently met with Mr. Martin Chungong, Secretary General (SG) of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), ahead of chairing the Parliamentary Session of the World Trade Organization’s Public Forum which was scheduled to be held yesterday, 29th September, 2021.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, Parliamentary Executive Officer, Carlleta Charles, and Confidential Secretary to the Speaker, Jaitun Hanif, accompanied the Speaker to the meeting which also saw IPU Coordinator of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organization, Akiyo Afouda, present at the IPU Secretariat in Geneva, Switzerland.

The discussion was centred on Guyana’s pivotal role in fostering multilateralism. Guyana’s international role, over the years, as founding Member of regional and international bodies such as CARICOM and the Non-Aligned Movement, did not go unnoticed. The SG lauded Guyana’s international contributions to multilateralism and expressed confidence that Speaker Nadir’s leadership portfolio in the IPU will promote greater multilateralism which will benefit Caribbean Parliaments and Parliamentarians.

The Speaker assured the Secretary General that he is committed to advancing the work of the IPU and the benefits derived from its membership as a global parliamentary body which caters to the various regions of the world. To this end, the Speaker indicated to the SG that he will discuss membership in the IPU with sister countries in the Caribbean.

Speaker Nadir seized the opportunity to commend the Secretary General and staff of the IPU for their dedicated and unfailing efforts in furthering the work of Parliaments.

The Secretary General will serve a third term after completing his second term next year. This move by the IPU Executive Committee is supported by Speaker Nadir.