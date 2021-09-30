GWI to boost service levels in Timehri with resuscitation of well

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has announced plans to resuscitate the Timehri number five well on the East Bank of Demerara to improve the level of service for close to 4,000 residents of the community.

Currently, Timehri is being served by its number four well, which is not producing enough water to adequately serve the community. Therefore, a higher production well is needed.

Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh, and a technical team on Friday, September 24, 2021 visited the Timehri number five well site with a view of determining the works needed to bring the well back into operation in order to better service the community. These works are expected to commence in two weeks.

He explained that the well was taken out of operation four years ago since it was not producing due to blockages in the well casings and screens, resulting in the well pulsating.

The resuscitating of the well is being done because of the current issue of low level of service in sections of Timehri, including Hyde Park. According to Baksh, Timehri has a unique topography which poses a challenge for water supply.