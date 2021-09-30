GFF makes official complaint to Press Association over Stabroek News story

Reverend Ian Alves, the General Secretary of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has written a letter of complaint to Ms. Nazima Raghubir, President of the Guyana Press Association concerning a recent story appearing in the Stabroek News and written by sports reporter Duncan Saul. The story surrounds a request by the mother of young talented female footballer Jalade Trim of Kwakwani for footage of her to send to an interested international scout.

Here is the full text of the letter:

Dear Ms. Raghubir,

Official Complaint

I am writing on behalf of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to lodge an official complaint about the behaviour and practices of Stabroek News reporter, Mr. Duncan Saul.

Mr. Saul has repeatedly reported on our organization in a partisan manner, often publishing poorly researched or unsubstantiated claims, without any fair right to reply. We have made our concerns clear to the management of Stabroek News, but to no avail. Therefore, we feel compelled to bring the matter to the attention of the Guyana Press Association.

The latest example of Mr. Saul’s unbalanced and unprofessional coverage of the GFF came on Thursday, 23rd September in a Stabroek News article (attached) entitled, “Frustrated Mom says GFF impeding daughter’s opportunity for tryout with English outfit.”

Aside from containing false and unfounded allegations and assumptions, which Mr. Saul failed to verify or research, this article has since been shared widely on social media, forcing our organization to issue a statement of clarification (attached).

Given the seriousness of the allegations in the article, it is unfathomable that Mr. Saul would not wait for a response or communication from the Guyana Football Federation, choosing instead to run the piece with the lazy disclaimer: “Efforts to contact xxxx proved futile.”

I am sure you will agree that, when serious and damaging allegations are made, the organization in question must always be given the right to reply in the same article, other than in very extreme circumstances.

In addition, Stabroek News also chose to ignore the relevant sections of our subsequent statement of clarification that pointed out its unethical behaviour, including the unfair and unprofessional practice of running poorly researched stories based on baseless, unverified allegations without carrying the other side of the story. There was also no apology, published or otherwise, from Stabroek News or Mr. Saul.

In the meantime, the article has inflicted damage on our reputation and brand, which our legal team is currently investigating. We have since also learned that the interviewee in the article was contacted under the pretense of Mr. Saul writing a general profile of her daughter, not to discuss any issue with the Guyana Football Federation.

We believe that Stabroek News owes it to the public to acknowledge that Mr. Saul, alongside his work as a sports reporter, is also an organizer and promoter of unregulated, unsanctioned street football for profit.

His professional interests are, therefore, in direct conflict with his duties as a reporter covering the Guyana Football Federation.

It is a matter of common knowledge among his media peers and the football community that his coverage of the Guyana Football Federation is influenced by his vested interests and personal relationships in the football business.

We have previously shared these facts with the Editor-in-Chief of Stabroek News, Mr. Anand Persaud, but no effort has been made by its Sports Department to improve standards in its coverage of the Guyana Football Federation or to discipline Mr. Saul.

As such, we are calling on the Guyana Press Association to investigate this matter urgently.

I look forward to your swift response.

Yours sincerely,