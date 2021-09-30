GCB extends condolence on the passing of Orin Rutherford and Sahadeo Singh

Latest update September 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2021 Sports
The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has expressed sadness at the recent passing of the Orin Rutherford, father of West Indies and national cricketer Sherfane Rutherford.
Rutherford, who was in Dubai with his Indian Premiere League team Sunrisers Hyderabad, had to return home after he received the devastating news about his father’s demise last Thursday, reportedly from Covid 19.
The GCB once again express heartfelt condolence to the Rutherford and his family during their time of bereavement.
And the GCB has also expressed sadness at the recent passing of Sahadeo Singh, the father of cricketer Gajanand Singh.
Gajanand Singh, who has played 10 First Class matches for Guyana, is now a resident of United States of America (USA). He was recently in Oman representing the United States of America in a Tri-series tournament when his father lost his life to cancer last Tuesday.
The GCB once again expresses heartfelt condolence to the Singh’s family during this time of their bereavement.
