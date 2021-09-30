Latest update September 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

G/Town Magistrates’ Courts closed until Oct. 5 for sanitisation

Sep 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – As of today the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts will be closed until October 5, 2021, to facilitate a process of sanitisation. This is according to a statement issued by the Judiciary yesterday.

The Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts

Kaieteur News was told that this move comes after a number of persons, who work there, tested positive for COVID-19. Among them are police ranks who perform the role of court orderly at the building.
In its statement, the Judiciary related that the closure “is as a precautionary measure given the exposure to the COVID-19 virus, and to effect sanitisation of the Court building and office.”
This newspaper understands too that court reporters are also being advised to get tested for the virus.
Despite the closure, the Judiciary stated that urgent matters will be done by way of remote hearings until October 5. For the filing of urgent matters, which include domestic violence applications and serious matters, contact can be made with the Principal Clerk of Court via telephone number 225-9127 or an email can be sent to [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected] The Judiciary also advised that persons who have in-person hearings scheduled during this period can contact the Principal Clerk of Court or their lawyers.
Meanwhile, payments for maintenance and uplifting of bail monies at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts will resume on October 5.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi &...

Sep 30, 2021

One of Guyana’s leading distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, DeSinco Trading, has joined forces with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide 40 cases of Arla Foods’ Milex “Hi...
Read More
GCB extends condolence on the passing of Orin Rutherford and Sahadeo Singh

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Orin...

Sep 30, 2021

GFF makes official complaint to Press Association over Stabroek News story

GFF makes official complaint to Press Association...

Sep 30, 2021

Master Max Massiah receives more international accolades

Master Max Massiah receives more international...

Sep 30, 2021

Rasool leads United Cricket Club to championship

Rasool leads United Cricket Club to championship

Sep 30, 2021

Wilbert Benjamin first memorial cycle road race set for this Sunday

Wilbert Benjamin first memorial cycle road race...

Sep 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]