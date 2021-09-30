G/Town Magistrates’ Courts closed until Oct. 5 for sanitisation

Latest update September 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – As of today the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts will be closed until October 5, 2021, to facilitate a process of sanitisation. This is according to a statement issued by the Judiciary yesterday.
Kaieteur News was told that this move comes after a number of persons, who work there, tested positive for COVID-19. Among them are police ranks who perform the role of court orderly at the building.
In its statement, the Judiciary related that the closure “is as a precautionary measure given the exposure to the COVID-19 virus, and to effect sanitisation of the Court building and office.”
This newspaper understands too that court reporters are also being advised to get tested for the virus.
Despite the closure, the Judiciary stated that urgent matters will be done by way of remote hearings until October 5. For the filing of urgent matters, which include domestic violence applications and serious matters, contact can be made with the Principal Clerk of Court via telephone number 225-9127 or an email can be sent to [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected] The Judiciary also advised that persons who have in-person hearings scheduled during this period can contact the Principal Clerk of Court or their lawyers.
Meanwhile, payments for maintenance and uplifting of bail monies at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts will resume on October 5.
Sep 30, 2021One of Guyana’s leading distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, DeSinco Trading, has joined forces with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide 40 cases of Arla Foods’ Milex “Hi...
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – It is literally a joy when an African Guyanese join the PPP and an Indian the PNC. There can only be... more
Kaieteur News – People are taking the law into their own hands. This is one practice which the authorities have to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]