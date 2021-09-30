G/Town Magistrates’ Courts closed until Oct. 5 for sanitisation

Kaieteur News – As of today the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts will be closed until October 5, 2021, to facilitate a process of sanitisation. This is according to a statement issued by the Judiciary yesterday.

Kaieteur News was told that this move comes after a number of persons, who work there, tested positive for COVID-19. Among them are police ranks who perform the role of court orderly at the building.

In its statement, the Judiciary related that the closure “is as a precautionary measure given the exposure to the COVID-19 virus, and to effect sanitisation of the Court building and office.”

This newspaper understands too that court reporters are also being advised to get tested for the virus.

Despite the closure, the Judiciary stated that urgent matters will be done by way of remote hearings until October 5. For the filing of urgent matters, which include domestic violence applications and serious matters, contact can be made with the Principal Clerk of Court via telephone number 225-9127 or an email can be sent to [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected] The Judiciary also advised that persons who have in-person hearings scheduled during this period can contact the Principal Clerk of Court or their lawyers.

Meanwhile, payments for maintenance and uplifting of bail monies at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts will resume on October 5.