Latest update September 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver hospitalised after colliding with utility pole

Sep 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 43-year old man was injured after the car he was driving collided with a utility pole along the Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara Public Road. The accident occurred around 20:45hrs on Tuesday.
According to police, motor jeep PSS 9800, driven by Eusi Austin of Lot 45, Old Road, Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was proceeding east along the northern side of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD. As a result of speeding, Austin reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with the utility pole and the fence of the Sundar Hardware Store on the southern side of the road.
As a result of the accident, Austin suffered injuries about his body. Public-spirited citizens took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and admitted.
After conducting a breathalyser test, which read .000 percent micrograms, police ranks served Austin with a notice of intended prosecution.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi &...

Sep 30, 2021

One of Guyana’s leading distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, DeSinco Trading, has joined forces with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide 40 cases of Arla Foods’ Milex “Hi...
Read More
GCB extends condolence on the passing of Orin Rutherford and Sahadeo Singh

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Orin...

Sep 30, 2021

GFF makes official complaint to Press Association over Stabroek News story

GFF makes official complaint to Press Association...

Sep 30, 2021

Master Max Massiah receives more international accolades

Master Max Massiah receives more international...

Sep 30, 2021

Rasool leads United Cricket Club to championship

Rasool leads United Cricket Club to championship

Sep 30, 2021

Wilbert Benjamin first memorial cycle road race set for this Sunday

Wilbert Benjamin first memorial cycle road race...

Sep 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]