Driver hospitalised after colliding with utility pole

Latest update September 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 43-year old man was injured after the car he was driving collided with a utility pole along the Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara Public Road. The accident occurred around 20:45hrs on Tuesday.
According to police, motor jeep PSS 9800, driven by Eusi Austin of Lot 45, Old Road, Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was proceeding east along the northern side of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD. As a result of speeding, Austin reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with the utility pole and the fence of the Sundar Hardware Store on the southern side of the road.
As a result of the accident, Austin suffered injuries about his body. Public-spirited citizens took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and admitted.
After conducting a breathalyser test, which read .000 percent micrograms, police ranks served Austin with a notice of intended prosecution.
